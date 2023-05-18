Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Retired Colonel rescued from domestic detention in Panchkula

Retired Colonel rescued from domestic detention in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 18, 2023 01:46 AM IST

A police team led by Sector 5 SHO Ajit Kumar, along with officials from the Panchkula administration and a lawyer, rescued Col Gurmeet Singh Badwal (retd) and took him to a relative’s house

A retired Colonel was rescued from his house in Sector 2 on Wednesday after allegations that he had been detained in a room by his family and not being provided food.

The rescue came on the orders of the Panchkula SDM who acted on an application moved on May 16 under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. (Getty Images/Zoonar RF)
The rescue came on the orders of the Panchkula SDM who acted on an application moved on May 16 under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. (Getty Images/Zoonar RF)

A police team led by Sector 5 SHO Ajit Kumar, along with officials from the administration and a lawyer, rescued Col Gurmeet Singh Badwal (retd) and took him to a relative’s house.

The rescue came on the orders of the Panchkula SDM who acted on an application moved on May 16 under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The septuagenarian’s wife had passed away, and he has been living with his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters.

The SDM had issued directions to inspect the premises and rescue the senior citizen if the allegations were found true. When the team reached the house on Wednesday, they found Badwal in a bad condition and he requested them to free him from detention. Therefore, he was rescued despite resistance from the family

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rescue
rescue
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out