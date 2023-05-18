Retired Colonel rescued from domestic detention in Panchkula

A retired Colonel was rescued from his house in Sector 2 on Wednesday after allegations that he had been detained in a room by his family and not being provided food. The rescue came on the orders of the Panchkula SDM who acted on an application moved on May 16 under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. (Getty Images/Zoonar RF)

A police team led by Sector 5 SHO Ajit Kumar, along with officials from the administration and a lawyer, rescued Col Gurmeet Singh Badwal (retd) and took him to a relative’s house.

The rescue came on the orders of the Panchkula SDM who acted on an application moved on May 16 under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The septuagenarian’s wife had passed away, and he has been living with his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters.

The SDM had issued directions to inspect the premises and rescue the senior citizen if the allegations were found true. When the team reached the house on Wednesday, they found Badwal in a bad condition and he requested them to free him from detention. Therefore, he was rescued despite resistance from the family

