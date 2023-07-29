Ludhiana: Retired cop receives ‘threats’ from Pak number, 2 gangsters booked

The local police have booked two gangsters on the basis of a complaint filed by a retired cop alleging that he received ‘threats’ from the accused for the action he had taken against drug peddlers and gangsters during his service. The Haibowal Police have lodged an FIR against the accused. (HT PHOTO)

Retired assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Sandeep Sharma said that the accused made a call from a Pakistan number on his mobile phone and threatened to harm his children.

On the complaint filed by Sharma, the Haibowal police lodged an FIR against the two gangsters- Boota Khan of Takkhran village in Malerkotla and Manish Prabhakar of Barnala.

Khan is already facing a trial in at least 47 cases.

Sharma, a resident of Haibowal, in his complaint filed on June 16 said that for taking an action against gangsters and drug peddlers, he was already receiving threats from the criminals for which he had written to the special director general of police (DGP, STF) Harpreet Singh Sidhu. The special DGP had further written to the DGP (Punjab) for providing security to him.

Sharma said that on June 16, the accused made a call on the mobile number of his wife and threatened her.

The accused threatened that during his service, he and other STF officials had taken action against the accused and their aides and now, they will harm their children, Sharma said in his complaint.

The Haibowal Police have lodged an FIR under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 115 (abetment of offence), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal Intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against the accused.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police are trying to trace the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON