Retd IPS officer Rath urges J&K LG to restore security, fears threat to life

In a series of Facebook posts and two videos, prematurely retired IPS officer Basant Rath on Friday urged Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to restore his security, citing fear to his life from “Pakistan and police”.

He added that he wasn’t returning to Orissa, his home state, and would head to Kashmir next week to work. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a five-minute long video, while drawing the attention of the LG, he said, “My name is Basant and I have been forcibly terminated from IPS because I was not deserving and that’s a right decision. Within 24 hours of my termination, my security and vehicle have been withdrawn by the police department”.

“All retired IPS officers here in JK have security and vehicles. But they withdrew my security and vehicle,” he said.

He added that he wasn’t returning to Orissa, his home state, and would head to Kashmir next week to work.

“At least return my security... I don’t need any vehicle,” he said.

“Please take care of me. I am going to Kashmir and will remain there for the next 25 years. I will work for the people and nation while being in the BJP. Give me an opportunity but if they keep behaving like this then Pakistan will shoot me and probably police will also shoot me”, Rath went on to add.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry of home affairs had handed a premature retirement to the 2000-batch IPS officer in “public interest”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON