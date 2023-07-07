Tarn Taran: Former Mandi Board SDO held for accepting 20k bribe

A retired sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Punjab Mandi Board has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 while he was posted in Tarn Taran in 2016. Darshan Singh alleged that the SDO had demanded a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh in lieu of returning the security deposit of ₹ 34,33,002 and that he had already taken ₹ 20,000 bribe from him. (HT File)

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said the SDO, Sudesh Kumar, has been arrested on the complaint of Darshan Singh, who owns LT Builders, the firm allotted the construction work of link roads in Tarn Taran.

Darshan Singh alleged that the SDO had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh in lieu of returning the security deposit of ₹34,33,002 and that he had already taken ₹20,000 bribe from him.

The spokesperson said that after preliminary investigation, an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at vigilance police, Amritsar Range, and the accused was arrested. Further probe is on, he added.