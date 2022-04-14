Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference (NC) Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return. He described the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits as a blot on the glorious ethos of Jammu and Kashmir which is known the world over for its inclusiveness and harmonious co-existence.
Other short story
PMGKAY provided free foodgrains to 80 cr people: Randhawa
Ludhiana police crack whip on nine thieves, recover 33 mobile phones
A day after Ludhiana police chief Kaustubh Sharma directed the cops to take strict action against snatchers and thieves, the city police swung into action and recovered 33 stolen mobile phones from nine persons. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said the accused identified as a resident of Miller Ganj, Sonu Verma, was nabbed on April 11 by a team of DMC Chowki under Division Number 8.
Ludhiana: Motion sensor helps trader nab thief
A motion sensor security system helped a local trader foil a theft attempt at his office and also led to the arrest of one of the thieves. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ashish Bhatia of Dr Sham Singh Road, Civil Lines. Miscreants had twice managed to commit theft there, he added.
Auto driver killed trying to stop fight in Kamla Market
A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while trying to save a man who was being attacked for delaying payment of a loan in Central Delhi's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. Siya Ram was paying ₹3,000 as interest at the rate of 5% every month. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said after stabbing Ganga Mahto, the suspect, Gurdeep Singh, 41, a resident of Nangloi, attacked Siya Ram too.
Two armed men rob Ludhiana money exchanger of ₹60,000 at gunpoint
Two armed men robbed a man, who runs a money transfer business, at gunpoint near Matt Di Chakki area of Daba Road, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday when owner of Yogesh Enterprises, 27, Tarun, was counting cash in his office. As the robbers escaped, Tarun raised an alarm and informed the police about the incident. Daba station house officer Davinder Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation.
SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister
The State Investigation Agency will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is the main accused, said officials. Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of ₹6. 90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6. Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation 'Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party'.
