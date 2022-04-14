Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta

The provincial president of the National Conference (NC) Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda
Published on Apr 14, 2022 03:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The provincial president of the National Conference (NC) Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return. He described the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits as a blot on the glorious ethos of Jammu and Kashmir which is known the world over for its inclusiveness and harmonious co-existence.

