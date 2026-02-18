Review threat perception to Majithia: HC to Centre, Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the Centre and Punjab to conduct a fresh assessment of threat perception to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and sought sealed cover reports by March 6. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the Centre and Punjab to conduct a fresh assessment of threat perception to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and sought sealed cover reports by March 6. (PTI File)

“It is further directed that till the next date of hearing fixed before this Court, the State of Punjab shall ensure that the petitioner is adequately protected,” the bench of justice JS Puri observed while seeking reports from the Centre and the chief secretary, Punjab, in consultation with the state’s director general of police.

The court was hearing a plea pending since April 2025 from Majithia seeking restoration of Z+ security cover.

He had demanded that the March 29, 2025, order of the government be quashed and his security cover be restored. He had claimed that he had been the target of extremist elements, including radical organisations and gangsters. However, on March 29, 2025, security cover was curtailed despite escalating threats to his life, the SAD leader had claimed, terming the decision a ‘political one’.

On Tuesday, lawyers for the Akali leader, including DS Sobti, submitted that Majithia was granted bail by the Supreme Court on February 2. But he continues to face a “serious threat to his life”. It was also submitted that on May 2, 2025, a coordinate bench had directed the state to ensure adequate protection to Majithia in view of a threat assessment by the ministry of home affairs.

During the hearing, senior advocate RS Cheema also cited an internal communication of January 3 this year from the special director general of police (intelligence), Punjab, to senior police officials, stating that an input had been received from central intelligence agencies regarding a terrorist organisation planning to target Majithia in Nabha jail before he was released on bail. Majithia remained in jail for 224 days in a disproportionate assets (DA) case involving the alleged laundering of ₹540 crore registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau.

The court was further told that Majithia had earlier remained a Z+ protectee for several years owing to potential threats, and both the state and the Centre should undertake a fresh assessment in view of continuing risks.

The state’s law officer had told the court that Majithia was presently being provided 15 security personnel, including house guards and an escort, and was “adequately protected”. However, it was clarified that the government was not “averse” to reassessing the threat perception.

On the other hand, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain had also submitted that the Centre was also “not averse to conducting a fresh assessment”.

In view of this, the court ordered a fresh assessment of the threat perception and has submitted sealed cover reports by March 6.