Reviving beat boxes, drugs top priorities, says new Panchkula commissioner of police
Newly-appointed commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi, on the first day of taking charge, listed revival of the beat-box systems, traffic control and busting nexus of drug peddlers as top priorities.
Describing the beat box system as the basic bedrock of policing, the police chief said that he will certainly work on reviving it, adding, “I will look into the beat system in Panchkula, whether it is working or not. And if it is working, then how efficient it is. It is very important, not only to contact citizens but to keep a tab on crime,” CP said.
Speaking about, Crime Criminals Tracking and Networking System (CCTNS) software, a concept of community liaison groups for every police station, he said, “Panchkula police will have liaison groups, including resident welfare associations to understand what their problems are being faced in particular areas.”
On other top priorities, he highlighted said drugs, traffic arrangement, crime against women, cyber offences.
“The focus will be on controlling drug menace and breaking the backbone by catching the big fishes,” the police chief said.
He said specialised teams will be formed to tackle cybercrime, adding, “Every policeman cannot investigate a cyber case, so special teams will be there. My focus will be to empower those teams.”
In Panchkula, 300 positions of the 1,350 total are lying vacant at the level of head constables and constables
Speaking of the same, Qureshi said, “The challenge lies in how effectively we use resources as in many places with enough manpower, efficiency is still lacking.”
He added that the force is expecting new recruits with the completion of the latest batch of training.
A former secretary renewable energy department and IG of India Reserve Battalion in Gurgaon, Qureshi has also served as commissioner of police in Faridabad. The officer has a PhD in criminology from the University of Cincinnati.
