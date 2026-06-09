Rights panel seeks DIG report on apprentice linemen lathicharge

Taking suo motu notice of the police lathicharge on protesting apprentice linemen outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) headquarters in Patiala, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has sought a report on the incident from the deputy inspector general (DIG), Patiala Range. On June 5, the protesters blocked the entry and exit gates of the power utility’s office complex following which police used force to remove them from gates. (Videograb File)

In an order issued on June 8, a copy of which is with HT, the PSHRC directed the DIG to submit a report at least a week before the next hearing scheduled for July 17.

“The Commission has perused the news item published in the newspaper, ‘Patiala Police accused of bypassing procedures before resorting to lathicharge against protesting apprentice linesmen.” In this instance, the crowd was neither violent nor engaged in rioting. The protesters were demonstrating peacefully, although they had blocked the entrance gate of a government office. Despite this, the Patiala police appeared to treat the gathering as a violent mob, bypassing standard escalation measures and resorting directly to a lathicharge,” the order said.

The apprentice linemen have been protesting outside the PSPCL head office since June 1, demanding preference in recruitment and absorption into regular service. Their agitation began after the PSPCL announced recruitment for hundreds of assistant lineman posts without making apprenticeship training a mandatory qualification. On June 5, the protesters blocked the entry and exit gates of the power utility’s office complex.

Several protesters sustained injuries, including fractures, during police action and are undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital.

On June 6, the Patiala police registered an FIR against protesters under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including wrongful confinement, obstruction of public servants in discharge of duties, unlawful assembly and rioting.

The lathicharge drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties and labour organisations.

Senior police officers defended the use of force, stating that the lathicharge was carried out after obtaining permission from the duty magistrate present at the spot. According to police, protesters had blocked the main entrance to the PSPCL headquarters, disrupting official functioning.