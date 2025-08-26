Rights panel seeks report on fatal mishaps at Mohali’s ‘killer’ S-curve

The Human Rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the accidents reported on the deadly S-curve near Sohana gurdwara on Airport Road and directed the authorities to submit a report. A 24--year-old had died after the SUV he was travelling in overturned on the stretch after the driver failed to navigate the S-curve near Sohana gurdwara on Airport Road on August 22.

This comes two days after a 24-year-old man died after the SUV he was travelling in overturned on the stretch after the driver failed to navigate the curve. HT had reported this in its August 23 report, ‘Mohali’s killer roads snuff out 3 lives’.

The rights panel has called for responses from the chief engineer of GMADA and the superintending engineer of the Mohali municipal corporation. Both officials have been asked to examine the matter and file their report by the next date of hearing, fixed for November 6, 2025. Copies of the order, along with the published news item, have been sent to them through email and post for compliance.

The stretch, dubbed Mohali’s “killer curve,” has claimed more than 100 lives since its construction in 2009. Although GMADA had announced plans in 2022 to straighten the road after compensating the Sohana gurdwara management, which owns adjoining land, the project is yet to begin.