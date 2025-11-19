Right-wing leader, son assaulted in Punjab’s Phagwara

Tension gripped Phagwara on Tuesday evening following an assault on Shiv Sena’s state vice-president and his son by a group of unidentified miscreants. Police said the assault appeared to be a fallout of old personal rivalry as the local unit of Shiv Sena was at loggerheads with Dalit organisations (Representational Image)

Injured persons identified as Inderjit Karwal and his son Jimmy Karwal suffered multiple injuries and are presently under medical observation at local hospital.

The incident happened on the local gaushala road when six masked miscreants, armed with sharp-edged weapons, intercepted the father-son duo and attacked them, injuring both.

Phagwara’s superintendent of police Madhvi Sharma said the police teams were rushed to the spot to ensure law and order.

“We have been recording the statements of the victims to take further action according to the course of law,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena unit has given the call of Phagwara bandh on Wednesday, leading to deployment of police due to security reasons. The Shiv Sena has been demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Police said the assault appeared to be a fallout of old personal rivalry as the local unit of Shiv Sena was at loggerheads with Dalit organisations over renaming of Gol Chowk as Savidhan chowk during Congress regime in April, 2018. The city remained tense for days as the violence erupted then, leading to the death of one of the members of the Dalit community. Police then arrested Inderjit Karwal in a murder case and he has been out on bail for about a year.