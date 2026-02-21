Rise above politics to shape Haryana’s future: Guv to MLAs

Calling the Assembly a forum where “aspirations of the people are realised” and the state’s future is shaped, Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday urged the legislators to rise above political differences and work collectively for Haryana’s progress. Highlighting governance priorities, Ghosh said the government policies are aimed at improving the lives of the poor, increasing farmers’ income, generating employment and ensuring safety and dignity for women. (HT Photo)

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the budget session of the 90-member House, governor reminded the MLAs that the trust reposed in them by their constituents must be translated into meaningful outcomes. He expressed confidence that the deliberations will be constructive and yield consensus driven decisions.

“I look forward to this House taking some historic decisions in the interest of Haryana through dialogue and consensus especially in this budget session,” Ghosh said in his maiden address in English to the Haryana assembly that lasted about 30 minutes.

Coinciding with the House proceedings that began with the national song “Vande Mataram”, the governor said that the national song, which has completed 150 glorious years, represents “the call of India’s soul” and reflects collective devotion to the nation.

He said when Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed Vande Mataram in 1975, India was shackled by the chains of slavery. But this song quickly became a beacon of hope in the darkness of slavery. “It ignited the flame of patriotism in the hearts of the millions of our people and united them for participating in the freedom struggle. Every word of ‘Vande Mataram’ evokes a feeling of reverence, respect, and devotion towards the motherland,” Ghosh said.

Highlighting governance priorities, Ghosh said the government policies are aimed at improving the lives of the poor, increasing farmers’ income, generating employment and ensuring safety and dignity for women.

“As I present before you the policies, achievements and future direction of my government, I firmly believe that Haryana’s greatest strength lies in its people—their hard work, integrity and patriotism,” he said, expressing optimism that deliberations in this session will be constructive.

On environmental measures, he said incentives worth ₹461.75 crore provided to 5.54 lakh farmers have led to a 52.9% reduction in stubble burning incidents in 2025. The number of such incidents has declined from 6,987 in 2021 to 662 in 2025, he said. The incentive for crop residue management has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 per acre, while support under the ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat’ scheme has been raised from ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 per acre.

Emphasising law and order, Ghosh said the state has prioritised peace and security. “As a result of my government’s commitment to women’s safety, crimes against women have decreased by 16% in 2025,” he said, adding that Haryana leads the nation in the fight against cybercrime by saving the 36% of fraud amounts in real time and blocking 1.5 lakh fraudulent mobile numbers, securing ₹256 crore assets of citizens.

On the economic front, he said the government has worked to replace “red tape” with “red carpet” for investors and has made a strong case before the 16th Central Finance Commission for a higher share in tax devolution, citing Haryana’s contribution to GDP and GST collections.

“This House is the voice of the people, and it is the government’s responsibility to translate that voice into results with sincerity and sensitivity,” he said, hoping that deliberations in this session will be constructive.

BOX

What guv said

My government fully committed to the construction of SYL Canal

The government considers ‘Nari Shakti’ as the cornerstone of all-round development of the state and is continuously working for their social, economic and educational upliftment.

Haryana’s greatest strength is its youth.

The government is giving top priority to peace, security and the rule of law in the state...police have busted 426 criminal gangs and brought 15 gangsters back from abroad.