Rise in forest fires in J&K amid prolonged dry spell

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a rise in forest fires due to prolonged dry spell. For the past two months, over two dozen forest fire incidents were reported in different parts of J&K. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a rise in forest fires due to prolonged dry spell. For the past two months, over two dozen forest fire incidents were reported in different parts of J&K. (PTI File)

Top forest officials acknowledged that less precipitation in the forests could trigger more forest fires in the coming weeks

Recently, the J&K Disaster Management had also issued an advisory warning that the dry spell could spark more fires in J&K especially in Ramban, Jammu and Rajouri in Jammu district and Baramulla, Kupwara and Srinagar in Kashmir.

For the last three weeks most of the weather stations are recording 6 to 8 degrees above normal temperature and in some forests, especially in north Kashmir, people have seen blooming of early spring flowers like ‘yemberzal’ - daffodil flower, ‘handh posh’ - dandelion flower and ‘tekebattein’ - wind flower (anemone).

Irfan Rasool, chief conservator of forests, Kashmir, said that some small fires have been detected at a few places but nothing ostentatious. “If there will be no precipitation, fire incidents are likely to occur later this month and in March,” he said.

J&K has a huge forest cover and has increased over the years due to the efforts of the department; however, dry spell could pose a threat to these forests.

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 highlighted a substantial increase in forest cover which showed a rise of 34.78 sq km in the region’s forest area compared to the 2021 assessment. The report reveals that J&K has shown an increase of 398.12 sq km in forest cover in one decade from 2013 to 2023. According to India State of Forest Report, the forest cover of J&K in 2013 was 20,948.27 sq km while in 2023 the forest cover increased to 21,346.39 sq km.

J&K boasts of the highest number of forest types in the country, an impressive 43, along with the highest average growing stock of 296.22 cubic meters per hectare and the highest estimated carbon stock of 174.10 tonnes per hectare.

Experts are attributing this to the impact of global warming. In the last three years, February has been usually witnessing higher day temperatures in J&K.

Jalal Jeelani, an avid snow trekker and an environmentalist, said there is a 50% decline in the snow in forests and upper reaches of Kashmir. “In South Kashmir and Pir Panjal, it’s around 50% shortfall and in northern parts of Valley it’s 70%. This will have a drastic impact on everything especially agriculture and nomads, and shepherds who take their flocks in upper meadows will face a lot of problems related to water,” he said, adding that this phenomenon he is witnessing after seven years.

This winter even the harshest 40-day winter period – Chillai Kalan – began on a tough note with temperature dropping to -6 to -12 degree Celsius across Kashmir, however, the last half of the harshest winter witnessed bright sunshine and warmer days and nights. In the last 60 days of winter there have been three bouts of snowfall during the period including on December 27-28, January 4-5 and January 16, however, snow accumulation was too little even in upper reaches which used to record heavy snowfall during winters.

Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad says that Kashmir witnessed 75% decline in perception while Jammu recorded 80% drop. “We recorded 6 to 8 degrees above normal temperature at many weather stations in January,” he added.

“Now all our hopes are relying on February and March and April. If the dry spell continues then bad days are ahead, especially for our forests, horticulture and agriculture. Even many places will see water crises,” Bilal Ahmad, a weather watcher and environmentalist, said.