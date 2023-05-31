Ludhiana: Rishi Nagar resident held for stealing T-shirts from shopping mall

A Rishi Nagar resident was arrested for stealing two T-shirts from a store at a shopping mall near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. The complainant stated that the accused turned up at the store on Monday evening. He took three branded T-shirts and went inside the trial room on the pretext of trying. When he came out from the trial room, he was holding only one T-shirt (Getty images)

The accused has been identified as Deepak Sharma of Rishi Nagar. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of store manager Satinder Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The complainant stated that the accused turned up at the store on Monday evening. He took three branded T-shirts and went inside the trial room on the pretext of trying. When he came out from the trial room, he was holding only one T-shirt. The store employees stopped him for checking, but the accused escaped. The employees gave him a chase and nabbed him. On being informed, the Sarabha Nagar police also reached the spot. They found two T-shirts from him.

ASI Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.