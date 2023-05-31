Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Rishi Nagar resident held for stealing T-shirts from shopping mall

Ludhiana: Rishi Nagar resident held for stealing T-shirts from shopping mall

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2023 01:12 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Deepak Sharma of Rishi Nagar. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of store manager Satinder Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar

A Rishi Nagar resident was arrested for stealing two T-shirts from a store at a shopping mall near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road.

The complainant stated that the accused turned up at the store on Monday evening. He took three branded T-shirts and went inside the trial room on the pretext of trying. When he came out from the trial room, he was holding only one T-shirt (Getty images)

The complainant stated that the accused turned up at the store on Monday evening. He took three branded T-shirts and went inside the trial room on the pretext of trying. When he came out from the trial room, he was holding only one T-shirt. The store employees stopped him for checking, but the accused escaped. The employees gave him a chase and nabbed him. On being informed, the Sarabha Nagar police also reached the spot. They found two T-shirts from him.

ASI Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

Sign out