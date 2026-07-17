Rivals using religion after failing to challenge AAP’s governance record, says Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accused the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of attempting to target him on religious grounds after failing to challenge his government’s governance record.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaking at a state-level function in Mohali. (HT)

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Speaking at a state-level function in Mohali, Mann also highlighted his government’s welfare initiatives while distributing licences to 2,800 newly appointed ration depot holders under Punjab’s revised depot allotment policy.

Addressing a gathering at Vikas Bhawan, Mann criticised the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for allegedly putting up boycott posters against him outside gurdwaras. Without naming individual leaders, he claimed that his political opponents had failed to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on governance issues and had therefore “chosen the religious route” to attack him.

Questioning the opposition’s stand on religious issues, Mann asked why similar campaigns were not launched following the Behbal Kalan sacrilege incident, alleging that political considerations dictated the response.

The CM also targeted the Congress, claiming the party remained occupied with internal power struggles instead of addressing Punjab’s concerns. He alleged that Congress leaders were more interested in securing the chief minister’s post than working for the state’s welfare, adding that leadership should not be driven by personal ambition.

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{{^usCountry}} Criticising the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann alleged that narcotics were transported in beacon-fitted official vehicles during the previous SAD regime. Referring to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, he said obtaining bail did not amount to a clean public image or absolve anyone of accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criticising the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann alleged that narcotics were transported in beacon-fitted official vehicles during the previous SAD regime. Referring to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, he said obtaining bail did not amount to a clean public image or absolve anyone of accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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He further alleged that Congress leaders themselves had spoken of a ₹500-crore price tag for becoming the CM. He claimed that anyone spending such a huge amount to attain power would eventually recover it through corruption, affecting public welfare, healthcare, education and employment.

Highlighting his government’s performance, Mann said plugging revenue leakages had strengthened Punjab’s financial position. He asserted that unlike previous governments, which frequently claimed the state treasury was empty, his administration had generated additional resources to invest in education, public welfare schemes and improved water management.

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2,800 new ration depots to benefit 5.5 lakh families

During the event, Mann distributed licences to 2,800 newly selected ration depot holders under the state’s revised depot allotment policy, describing it as a major step towards strengthening Punjab’s Public Distribution System (PDS).

According to the state government, the newly established depots are expected to benefit nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders by bringing fair price shops closer to residential areas and reducing the distance beneficiaries travel to collect subsidised food grains.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mann said the objective of the initiative was to make government welfare schemes more accessible, transparent and efficient while ensuring that every eligible family could access essential food supplies without inconvenience.

Join fight against E20 petrol: Mann

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The chief minister also called upon people to unite and fight against the “injustice being inflicted on consumers” through the supply of E20 petrol.

Urging people to support the campaign launched by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Mann appealed to citizens across the country to sign the online petition at “stopE20petrol.com” so that the concerns of those affected by the issue could reach the Prime Minister.

In a video message, Mann said, “Every citizen should add their voice by signing the petition to compel the BJP-led central government, which has deliberately turned a blind eye to this serious issue, to take corrective action.”

The chief minister said, “From motorcycles to other vehicles, people across the country are facing problems with their vehicles due to E20 petrol. Against this exploitation, Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Prime Minister with two concrete demands. First, people should have the freedom to choose between pure petrol and E20 petrol. Second, the price of E20 petrol should be reduced immediately. Every single signature is important to ensure that the people’s voice reaches the Centre.”