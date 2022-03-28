RJPL Cricket Premier League: RR Superkings lifts trophy in style

In a high-voltage final clash of RJPL Cricket Premier League, being held at SCD College, RR Super Kings clinched 58 run victory against Goyum Rising Stars on Sunday.

Batting first, RR Superkings put together a mammoth target of 279 runs in just 15 overs for the loss of three wickets.

After losing their first wicket at the score of 62 in mere 3.1 overs, both Rohit and Nitish Jain completely destroyed the balling line of the Stars. Rohit played an unbeaten knock of 153 runs in 53 deliveries hitting 19 sixes and eight boundaries.

Meanwhile, the captain of the team Nitish Jain, who had been consistent with his form throughout the tournament scored quick 65 runs in 29 balls hitting seven sixes and three boundaries.

Karan Jain of the losing side took two wickets against Superkings conceding 47 runs in his three overs spell. Karan Singla managed to take a wicket too.

Showing never-say-die attitude, Rising Stars batting line gave a tough time to the bowlers of the winning side as they scored 221 runs in 15 overs losing six wickets.

However, after losing an opener Bhavya Jain on the first ball of the innings, Goyum Rising Stars made a strong comeback after Karan Jain and Karan Singla had a 93 runs partnership in first seven overs.

Displaying the competitive spirit, Karan Jain scored 95 runs in 34 balls hitting 12 sixes and three fours.

While Singla scored 23 runs, Raghav Goyal, Chirag Jain and Namit Jain scored 37 runs, 28 runs and 16 runs respectively not enough to steer their team to victory.

While Ritesh Jain took two wickets against Stars; Bhavik Jain, Puneet, Harshit Jain,Jinesh Jain took a wicket each for their team.

Rohit of Superkings was awarded the man of the match title.