Road connectivity being strengthened in Narnaul, Mahendragarh: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that power is not a means of enjoying privileges but a medium for serving the people, asserting that the present government has ended regional disparities in development and ensured balanced growth across the state. The chief minister was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new district office, ‘Namo Kamal’, in Narnaul. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurates the district BJP office "Namo Kamal" at Narnaul, in Mahendragarh on Monday. (ANI)

The chief minister said that the government has worked with the spirit of “Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek” and eliminated the discrimination on the basis of region and worked for inclusive development.

Before addressing the gathering, Saini hoisted the party flag and participated in a havan ceremony. The event was presided over by Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta.

The CM said the region has a rich legacy of sacrifice and patriotism. He said road connectivity in Narnaul and Mahendragarh is being strengthened and several projects, including a logistics hub, are underway. He said these initiatives would generate new employment opportunities for youth in the region.

He said efforts have been made to address the long-standing water shortage in the area by ensuring that canal water reaches the tail-end villages.

“For BJP workers, the office is an organisational temple from where the resolve to serve the nation is strengthened and efforts are made to ensure that welfare schemes reach the last person in society,” he said.

“The district office should become a centre of hope for the common man. Every poor person, farmer, youth or needy citizen who comes here should feel confident that their concerns will be heard and addressed,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, the Haryana BJP president said the new office would work in the spirit of Antyodaya and help ensure that government welfare schemes reach every citizen of the state.

Health minister Arti Singh Rao said the CM had opened new avenues of development in the state and described Gupta as a source of inspiration for women.