Road left dug up in Sector 21, Chandigarh MC officials get show-cause notice

A day after negligence was detected at a construction site of a road gully in Sector 21, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra has served a show-cause notice to the sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and junior engineer (JE) of the public health division of MC for dereliction of duty.

The road gully work was awarded to contractor Vakeel Yadav, who had left the road dug up without putting up any kind of sign board around the area for cautioning the public, posing a hazard. A city resident had earlier tweeted pictures of the site, which was also covered in darkness.

The show-cause notice was issued under Rule 10 of the Punjab Civil Service (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1970, to SDE Rajbir Singh and JE Bhupinder Singh. The contractor will also be issued one, it was directed. The commissioner added that no such negligence would be tolerated.

As per sources, notices were issued to SDE Rajbir Singh and JE Bhupinder Singh. Mitra directed the engineering wing that every construction site should be visited at least once every day by either the JE or the SDE. She also issued directions that all works started within the city limits should be completed within time.

Contractor put on notice for delays

Acting on another complaint received on WhatsApp, Mitra directed the engineering department to initiate action in a case of delay in completion of work. Consequently, Greymarble Infra Private Limited was served a show-cause notice.

The notice states that reconstruction of footpath inside a park at Hallomajra village, allotted in October 2020 at a cost of ₹13.41 lakh, was to be completed within three months.

“Residents of Hallomajra are suffering due to non-execution of the paver block work in the streets as allotted to you,” reads the notice.

The contractor has been given five days to respond to the notice. The contractor has also been given another 20 days to complete the work by deploying sufficient men and machinery.