Pilot, friend attacked in Mohali: Police arrest Sangrur resident, SUV seized

The murderous assault on a pilot and his businessman friend near KFC Chowk on Airport Road on Sunday morning was a fallout of road rage, police said on Wednesday following the arrest of one of the six accused. The victim, in his complaint to the police, said he and his pilot friend were headed to Jalandhar and when they reached near KFC Chowk on Airport Road, a Toyota Fortuner intercepted their vehicle.

Confirming the development, Balongi station house officer (SHO) Parivinkal Grewal said Samandeep Singh, a resident of Sangrur, who is staying in Chandigarh, had been arrested and the Toyota Fortuner used in the crime had been seized.

Grewal said the names of remaining accused were not being revealed for now, as probe was underway to arrest them. He added that all accused hailed from Sangrur and surrounding areas.

In his complaint to the police, Udayveer Singh, a businessman who lives in Phase 3B1, Mohali, had stated that he and his pilot friend, Gurman Singh, a resident of Sector 39, Chandigarh, were headed to Jalandhar in a Mahindra Scorpio around 4.30 am on Sunday to attend the memorial of his uncle.

When they reached near KFC Chowk on Airport Road, a Toyota Fortuner intercepted their vehicle. Before they could react, six men got off from the SUV and started hurling abuses.

They proceeded to pull him and Gurnam out of their car, and thrashed them with baseball bats. Before fleeing, the accused also snatched ₹17,000 from his pocket, Udayveer had alleged.

SHO Grewal said the attack was a fallout of a verbal spat between Udayveer and Samandeep in Chandigarh after their vehicles brushed past each other.

Following the altercation, Udayveer and Gurman left in their car, but the accused kept chasing them and intercepted their vehicle near KFC Chowk.

Police sources said the assailants were returning from a night club and could have been in an inebriated condition.

During probe, police had discovered that Udayveer, 25, hailed from the village of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Sector 71 in August 2021. This revelation kept police on their toes to crack the case.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379-B (snatching), 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.