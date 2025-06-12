Road rage reason behind PU Gate No 2 brawl, case registered

Three days after a brawl broke out at Gate Number 2 of Panjab University, a case of rioting and criminal intimidation was registered on Wednesday. A video purportedly showing youths attacking each other with weapons had gone viral on social media. As per preliminary investigation, the brawl had broken out, on the night of June 8, due to a road rage incident. Even as PU claims that entry of outsiders isn’t allowed, it couldn’t explain how outsiders were able to enter the campus at night. (HT File)

Police officials privy to the matter said, complainant Abhimanyu Sandhu was in his Fortuner car, bearing a Punjab registration number, near Ankur School around 10 pm. The other group, in a car with a Haryana number plate, allegedly took offence that Sandhu didn’t give them way, leading to the brawl.

PU security officials confirmed that Sandhu is a former student of PU. While the accused were handed over to the police, security officials also added that though Sandhu was made the complainant in the case, he had brought a baseball bat with him to attack the other group. Cops added that the identities of the other accused have not yet been established.

The incident has again brought focus on the security situation in PU. Even as PU claims that entry of outsiders isn’t allowed, it couldn’t explain how outsiders were able to enter the campus at night. PU chief of university security Vikram Singh said with new initiatives, such as entry only to vehicles with stickers, to be rolled out from the start of the next session, it is likely to put a stop to such incidents.

PU had written to the police to take action after it was learned that the youths had allegedly decided to strike a compromise and not submit a police complaint in the matter. PU is also conducting an inquiry into the two security guards who were present at the spot and who can be seen in the video. Some people including student organisations have alleged that the guards didn’t do enough to break up the fight.