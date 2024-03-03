Road rage: Two STF personnel beaten in Ludhiana

Three car-borne men allegedly thrashed two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana Range, following a road rage near on Gill road and escaped, police said. According to police, the accused assaulted the police personnel with metal punches. (HT PHOTO)

The Division number 6 police located the accused by tracing the registration number of the car. The accused have been identified as Vikas Verma of Ashok Nagar of Salem Tabri, Jaspreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

The complaint, senior constable Vishal Singh, said that he is deputed at STF, Ludhiana and along with constable Dharamvir Singh were going from Gill Canal bridge towards Arora palace traffic lights on their bike when an over-speeding Audi car crossed their bike. They raised an objection following which the three occupants of the car started arguing with them.

Vishal added that as they did not want to indulge in any argument and left the place. The occupants of the car opened an attack on them with metal punches and escaped. They noted down the registration number of the car of the accused and informed the police.

ASI Onkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police initiated investigation and identified the accused.

A case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.