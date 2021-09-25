Roadways employees in Punjab shut bus stands for 2 hours in protest for demands

The contractual and outsourced employees of state transport undertakings, including the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and the Punbus, on Friday staged protests and shut bus stands across the state for 2 hours.

The protesting employees are demanding implementation of the decisions taken in a meeting held on September 14.

The protesters had earlier ended their indefinite strike and resumed bus services after nine days on September 15 after the government promised to increase their salaries.

Resham Singh Gill, state president of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union, said the government had decided 30% immediate hike the salaries of contractual and outsourced employees besides 5% annual increase.

“We were promised that the notification will be issued by September 15 but nothing has happened till date. Now, the state authorities are making lame excuses that new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will take the final call on this,” he said.