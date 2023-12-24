close_game
Roadways union stage protest outside CM house in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 25, 2023 05:54 AM IST

The members demanded permanent jobs to contractual employees of 2002, eight-hour working schedule, permanent transfer policy and a roll back of the order of reduction in their holidays, among other demands

Members of the roadways union from across the state, under the banner of Sanjha Morcha, staged a protest at the Karnal residence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. The members demanded permanent jobs to contractual employees of 2002, eight-hour working schedule, permanent transfer policy and a roll back of the order of reduction in their holidays, among other demands.

Roadways union staged a protest outside CM house in Karnal . (HT)

The protestors had gathered at Karan Park and staged a protest at Ambedkar Chowk before heading towards the CM’s residence in Prem Nagar area of the city.

Ramniwas Sheokhand, spokesperson of the Haryana Roadways Employees’ Union said that they were assured of a meeting with the administration at the Chowk, but no representative arrived.

Later, amid heavy security at the CM residence, the protestors staged a dharna till they were assured of a meeting with Khattar.

Sheokhand added, “Darshan Sehgal from CM house in Chandigarh met us and we have been called for a meeting with CM Khattar on January 10.”

