Rohingya woman among 3 booked for obtaining domicile certificate

: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday booked three people, including a Rohingya woman, in Kishtwar district after she ‘fraudulently’ obtained a domicile certificate in her name, police said.

The woman has been identified as Anwara Begum of Myanmar. Besides the Rohingya woman, a facilitator and a revenue official, who issued the domicile certificate, are also booked in the case. All the three are being questioned.

Kishtwar SSP, Khalil Poswal said, “In Kishtwar, especially in Marwah- Dachan areas, Rohingya women have married local men. Earlier, they were booked and convicted under foreigner’s act, but now a case of obtaining domicile certificate has surfaced.”

“Anwara Begum, who has married a local man Fayaz Ahmad Chopan in Dachan, has fraudulently obtained a domicile certificate. She is not the citizen of this country and therefore, law will take its own course,” said the SSP.

“There are Rohingya women in Dachan who have married locals and settled there. In the instant case, her husband in connivance with some officials obtained her a domicile certificate. We consider it as fake and we have registered a case,” said the SSP.

“All such fake documents are being seized. Officials and facilitators are being investigated. We will also see how they got Aadhar cards,” SSP Poswal said.

Poswal said that the police have registered a case at Dachan police station under sections 467, 468, 471, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

Official privy to the development told HT that illegal immigrants have now started obtaining domicile certificates in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They already had managed Aadhar cards and now domicile certificate is certainly a cause of concern for us,” they added.

“Anwara Begum has married a local man and has given birth to his children. She obtained domicile certificate on September 19, 2020. However, the matter surfaced now,” the officials said.

For a domicile certificate, the person (an Indian citizen) has to reside for a period of 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or should have studied for a period of seven years and appeared in classes 10/12 examinations in an educational institution located in Jammu and Kashmir; or the person, who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the J&K; or children of those Central Government Officials , All India Services Officers, Officials of Public Sector Undertaking and Autonomous body of Central Government, Public Sector Banks, Officials of Statutory bodies, Officials of Central Universities and recognised Research institutes of Central Government who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years; or children of such residents of J&K as reside outside J&K in connection with their employment or business or other professional or vocational reasons but their parents fulfill any of the conditions mentioned above.

On April 6 last year, the J&K and Ladakh High Court had directed home secretary to identify all illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh in Jammu and Kashmir within six weeks.

According to government data, 13,400 illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh were living in various areas of J&K.

A government document then had also stated that 17 FIRs were registered against 38 Rohingyas for various offences, including those related to illegal border crossing and drug-trafficking.

On March 25, 2017, the then Jammu district commissioner Simrandeep Singh had recovered fake state subject certificates, voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and ration cards from the temporary shelters of Rohingyas in Jammu.

