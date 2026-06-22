Rohtak: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide hours before exam in Hisar

A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Hisar was allegedly died by suicide on Sunday morning, hours before her exam, police said on Sunday.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar in critical condition. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. (HT File)

According to the police, the victim’s family said she allegedly consumed a pesticide at their home in Hisar. “On Sunday morning, around 10 am, she suddenly started vomiting and her mother rushed her to a village hospital,” the police said.

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“The doctor administered an injection, but her condition did not improve. Upon questioning by family members, the victim revealed she had consumed a pesticide kept at home,” the police said.

She was then rushed to a private hospital in Hisar in critical condition. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Her father said she had studied throughout the night and had even told the family she would leave for the exam centre by 11 am.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain said, “A postmortem has been conducted and further investigation is underway.”