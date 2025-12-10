Rohtak bodybuilder’s murder: Accused will be nabbed within week, assures Haryana DGP

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Tuesday assured the family of bodybuilder Rohit Dhankhar that the main accused in the case will be arrested within a week. Haryana DGP OP Singh (File)

Rohit, an international bodybuilder and six-time national gold medalist, was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men last week. His family claimed that Dhankar was brutally thrashed near a railway crossing in Bhiwani for objecting to harassment of women at a wedding.

A delegation of Rashtriya Dhankhar Khap, the Haryana 12 Dhankhar Khap, the Humayunpur-Bakheta Gram Panchayat, and the victim’s family members met with DGP Singh in Panchkula and conveyed their distress with the slow pace of investigation in the matter.

As per the details shared by the victim’s family, DGP Singh, without any delay called up Rohtak inspector general (IG) Simardeep Singh and Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar, along with other senior officers and questioned the SP over the delay. To which SP Sumit said that police are conducting multiple raids but the accused were repeatedly changing their locations, causing the delay, though he promised to arrest them soon.

The DGP asked the SP for a deadline for the arrest of the main accused named in the FIR along with the other involved individuals. The SP requested a week’s time. The DGP then conveyed this timeframe to the family and the panchayat, assuring them that all key accused would be arrested within one week.

As per the family’s, the DGP issued strict instructions for immediate action to attach the property of the absconding accused and declare them as proclaimed offenders (PO). He also questioned the SP about the drivers and occupants of the recovered vehicles and whether action had been initiated based on the wedding’s CCTV and video footage. The SP confirmed that the police are investigating all angles.

DGP Singh that an example would be set against the perpetrators in this case to send a message across Haryana that no criminal can evade the law.

For the safety of the victim’s family, the DGP instructed the SP to immediately deploy a police jeep for their security. IG (law and order) Kuldeep Singh also assured the family that he would monitor the case progress daily with the SP and keep the family updated.