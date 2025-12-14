Rohtak bodybuilder’s murder: Three arrested from Bengaluru

The Bhiwani police on Saturday arrested three persons for the murder of 26-year-old professional bodybuilder from Rohtak, said officials. The accused were nabbed from Bengaluru, the officials added. The arrested accused. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Deepak, Varun and his brother Tarun, all of Tigrana village of Bhiwani district.

Confirming this, DGP OP Singh, on his social networking site X, commended the CIA unit for the job and said, “The rest will also be nabbed soon. They will rot in jail for years.”

Rohit Dhankar, 26, was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men after he left a wedding venue in Bhiwani district.

Police said the attack followed an altercation over a selfie at the wedding in Rewari Kheda village of Bhiwani district on the night of November 27, where Dhankar had gone with his friend Jatin. Around 10 pm, an argument broke out when Rohit objected to some people from the wedding party using improper language towards women. Around 11 pm, while Rohit and his friend Jatin were returning home in their car, the same individuals intercepted their car and inflicted serious blows on Rohit’s head and body with intension of killing him. Rohit succumbed to his injuries during treatment the next day.

A complaint was filed at Sadar police station, Bhiwani, by the victim’s father and a case was lodged.

Superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said that on Friday the CIA Staff-I team of Bhiwani took action and apprehended the three absconding accused from Bengaluru and they have been brought back.