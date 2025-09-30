Rohtak: Brijendra’s Sadbhaav Yatra from October 5

Former Hisar member of Parliament and Congress leader Brijendra Singh has announced to take out a “Sadbhaav Yatra” from October 5 with an aim to ensure social harmony in the state. He said that he was impressed with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra and he got permission from the central party leadership to carry out the yatra across the state. (HT Photo for representation)

The IAS-turned politician Brijendra along with his father Birender Singh, former union minister will kick-off the yatra from one of Haryana’s largest villages Danoda in Jind’s Narwana assembly constituency. The father-son duo along with Congress workers will tour across 90 assembly segments over next six to seven months and cover a distance of 2,600 to 2,800 km.

The former IAS has decided to take out the yatra within a year after the BJP formed the government for the third straight term and the Congress fell short of majority. Even after last year’s poll debacle, Congress is yet to elect its leader on the floor of the assembly.

Brijendra said that the aim behind carrying out the yatra is to ensure the social harmony in the state – to strengthen brotherhood among 36 communities – is maintained, which is under stress because of ‘ruling BJP’s’ divisive and exclusionary agenda.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is dividing people on the lines of caste, region and religion. Our aim is to end this bridge and spread brotherhood among people. We will also focus on the state and national issues,” the former Hisar MP added.

“I will interact with people from all sections of the society to know their plight. My focus will be on rising unemployment, drug abuse, women safety, farmers and labourers issues and vote theft issue. The yatra would be taken as padyatra and in the first phase we will cover six assembly segments of Narwana (SC), Kalayat, Safidon, Jind, Julana, and Narnaund. The first phase will end on October 15,” he added.

According to people familiar with the yatra, the foot march will resume on October 21 covering constituencies like Uchana, Barwala, Uklana (SC), Bawani Khera (SC), Hansi, Hisar, Adampur, and Nalwa. After a break of three to four days, yatra will again resume from Southern Haryana’s Nangal Choudhary and it will pass through other eight assembly constituencies which are part of Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat.

Brijendra Singh is the son of former union minister Birender Singh and the father-son duo had quit the saffron party ahead of 2024 general polls and joined the Congress. Brijendra had lost the assembly elections last year with a thin margin of 32 votes from BJP’s Devender Chattar Bhuj Attri from Uchana assembly seat. He had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to relook at 215 postal ballots that were rejected by the returning officer (RO), when he declared that Devender Attri had won from Uchana.