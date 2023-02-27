Rohtak man booked for outraging modesty of daughter-in-law

A woman, who is working as a nurse at a private hospital here, has filed a complaint against her father-in-law alleging sexual harassment and outraging her modesty. The woman in her complaint said that her husband and mother-in-law are dead.

“On Saturday evening, my father-in-law misbehaved with me and tried to sexually assault me. He also tore my clothes. My parents had asked him to improve his behaviour but to no avail. He was mounting pressure on me to get married to him,” the woman added.

The Rohtak police have booked the man under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC.