Rohtak man nabbed for shooting at bride on her wedding day

After her marriage on December 2, the woman was returning home with her husband and brother-in-law, when three persons, including two minors, opened fire at her at a Rohtak village
The accused, Sahil Kumar, is a resident of Sampla village in Rohtak. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Three days after three persons shot at a bride after her wedding on December 2, police arrested the main accused from Paldi village in Sonepat on Sunday.

The accused, Sahil Kumar, is a resident of Sampla village in Rohtak.

Rohtak superintendent of police Uday Singh Meena said the other accused, both minors, had already been arrested.

“He, along with his aides, had fired shots at the bride, Tanishk of Sampla village, at Rohtak’s Bhali Anandpur village, just a few hours after her marriage on December 2. She is undergoing treatment at PGIMS and her condition is critical,” the SP said.

In his complaint to the police, her husband, Mohan, a resident of Bhali Anandpur village, said after their marriage, he, along with his wife and brother, was returning home.

“When we reached near a temple in my village, three persons in a Toyota Innova (HR-69-A 6848) intercepted our car. They fired shots at my wife and snatched my brother’s gold chain before fleeing,” he added.

Sahil will be produced before a local court on Monday.

