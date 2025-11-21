Rohtak: MDU bars entry of student leader for two yrs, bans YouTuber for life time

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) authorities has barred a student leader for two years and banned the entry of a YouTuber for indefinite time period for ‘forcibly’ entering the residence of MDU’s vice-chancellor (VC) Rajbir Singh on September 19 while accusing him of running an illegal “flowerpot factory” from the residence and allegedly selling each flowerpot at ₹2,500 outside Rohtak. Slamming the university’s decision, expelled student Pradeep Mota said that he will challenge the decision in the court. (HT Photo for representation)

In a letter issued by MDU assistant registrar on November 19, Pradeep Mota, who is the president of Bhagat Singh Chhatar Sanghthan, and was enrolled in the certificate course in German in the department of English and foreign language, has been expelled from the department for a period of two years.

The decision to ban his entry for two years and life term ban on YouTuber Love Khush Dahiya was taken by the Proctorial Board of the university. Moreover, the authorities also issued warning to ten students to not indulge in such activities and submit an affidavit attested by the first class magistrate to attend classes or appear in the examination.

In a letter to student leader Pradeep, the communique reads, “The complaint of indulgence of some students, including you known as Pardeep, alias Mota’ concerning the undesirable and unwarranted act of forcibly entering into the official residence of the V-C on September 19, 2025... On the basis of deliberations, it was recommended to expel you from the department with immediate effect for a period of two years. The competent authority has accepted the recommendations and you are being expelled from the studentship along with a ban on your entry for two years.”

Slamming the university’s decision, expelled student Pradeep said that he will challenge the decision in the court.

“The district court had slammed the varsity authorities for registering an FIR against me and four others for house trespass and termed the arrest unlawful. We have faith in the judiciary and this decision will surely be revoked,” he added.

DR Ambedkar Missionaries Vidhyarthi Association president Vikram Singh Dumolia condemned the decision and he urged the authorities to take back the decision.

“A dialogue is required to break the barriers but the V-C and his associates are trying to make an atmosphere of fear so that no one comes forward to speak against their misdeeds. If the ban is not revoked, we will give a call for an agitation,” he added.