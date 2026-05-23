Rohtak: MDU, ICAR and IARI plan collaboration to promote agri-startups for rural youth

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak joins hands with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) to promote agri-based innovation and technology-driven startups among rural youth. MDU vice-chancellor prof Milap Punia held discussions with Rabi Narayan Sahu regarding awareness and capacity-building programmes focused on agri-startups and innovation-led entrepreneurship. (HT File)

The initiative aims to create opportunities in agri-entrepreneurship by providing training, innovation support and startup guidance to young people in agriculture and allied sectors.

According to the information, MDU vice-chancellor prof Milap Punia held discussions with Rabi Narayan Sahu regarding awareness and capacity-building programmes focused on agri-startups and innovation-led entrepreneurship.

Prof Punia said climate resilience and entrepreneurship would play a major role in the future and that agriculture and agri-technology startups could generate self-employment opportunities, especially for rural youth. He stressed the need to equip young people with skills to deal with changing agricultural conditions through structured training and innovation programmes.

Sahu assured support from IARI and said the institute was keen on academic and entrepreneurial collaboration with MDU. The discussions were attended by Sunil Kumar, prof Ajit Kumar, scientists from Indian Institute of Technology and MDU director public relations Sunit Mukherjee.

The delegation also met MDU registrar prof Sandeep Bansal, who said that a proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MDU and IARI could create new academic and research opportunities for students.