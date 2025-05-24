Rohtak MP condemns DC for not following protocol

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, on Friday criticised Rohtak deputy commissioner Dharmendra Singh for not receiving him during the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting and termed it a violation of official protocol. Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda. (File)

The incident took place when Hooda along with three Congress MLAs, including Rohtak’s Bharat Bhushan Batra, Kalanaur’s Shakuntla Khatak and Meham’s Balram Dangi, reached to attend the meeting around 1 pm, the DC did not come to receive the MP, who is the chairman of the meeting.

After meeting the DC in the hall, Deepender said, “ DC Sahab, don’t you know the protocol. I am the chairman of the meeting and you have violated the protocol by not receiving me. The people have elected me and it’s my duty to resolve their issues. Please go outside. I can run this meeting without you,” he added.

As the situation tensed, the deputy commissioner acknowledged his mistake and told the MP that something like this won’t happen again.

The DISHA meeting is headed by the Lok Sabha MP of the region in which all MLAs of the region and district officials remain present to discuss the implementation of various projects and schemes in the parliamentary region.