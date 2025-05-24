Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohtak MP condemns DC for not following protocol

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
May 24, 2025 09:22 AM IST

As the situation tensed, the deputy commissioner acknowledged his mistake and told the MP that something like this won’t happen again

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, on Friday criticised Rohtak deputy commissioner Dharmendra Singh for not receiving him during the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting and termed it a violation of official protocol.

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda. (File)
Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda. (File)

The incident took place when Hooda along with three Congress MLAs, including Rohtak’s Bharat Bhushan Batra, Kalanaur’s Shakuntla Khatak and Meham’s Balram Dangi, reached to attend the meeting around 1 pm, the DC did not come to receive the MP, who is the chairman of the meeting.

After meeting the DC in the hall, Deepender said, “ DC Sahab, don’t you know the protocol. I am the chairman of the meeting and you have violated the protocol by not receiving me. The people have elected me and it’s my duty to resolve their issues. Please go outside. I can run this meeting without you,” he added.

As the situation tensed, the deputy commissioner acknowledged his mistake and told the MP that something like this won’t happen again.

As the atmosphere grew tense, DC Dharmendra Singh managed the situation, acknowledging the lapse.

The DISHA meeting is headed by the Lok Sabha MP of the region in which all MLAs of the region and district officials remain present to discuss the implementation of various projects and schemes in the parliamentary region.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak MP condemns DC for not following protocol
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On