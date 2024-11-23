Rohtak: Three held for duping people of 18 crore in investment scam

The joint teams of Haryana police and home ministry’s cyber security on Friday arrested three persons from Rohtak for defrauding over 35,000 people and duping them of ₹18 crore by promising high returns from investments. The police officials said the investigation revealed that the money from the company’s payment gateway was sent to Udaipur and Patna. (iStock)

A Haryana police spokesperson said that two companies named PCL and Money earn 24 were being run online by Rohtak residents -Johnny and Rohit. The duo and their one aide were arrested. A revolver, QR codes, bank cheques, computers and copies of several bank accounts were recovered.

“Both the companies were luring people with the promise of high return from home after paying a registration fee of ₹5,000. They would ask a person to register on their website by paying ₹5,000 and then make money by filling out captchas on the company’s site. A person registered would then be given a task to get three others registered and get their profit. The owners of these companies paid some money to those who invested less and duped people who invested in lakhs. Nearly 1.40 lakh people had registered themselves with these companies,” the spokesman added.

The police officials said the investigation revealed that the money from the company’s payment gateway was sent to Udaipur and Patna.

“The company was also promoting these websites through social media platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. The channel run by the company also has 12,000 subscribers. A thorough investigation is being conducted to find out the involvement of other accused and strict action will be taken against them,” the police officials added.