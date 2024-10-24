Rohtak zila parishad chairperson’s floor test postponed to Saturday

The floor test for Rohtak zila parishad chairperson’s post, which was to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday, as deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, who was to preside over the proceedings, reportedly took ill. One of the accused being taken away by police after weapons’ recovery from an SUV parked outside the panchayat bhawan in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

As many as 10 out of 14 zila parishad members had moved a no-confidence motion against chairperson Manju Hooda, who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket against Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi.

Zila parishad vice-chairperson Anil Hooda cried foul, stating that the floor test was deferred due to pressure from the BJP. “The BJP leaders are worried they will lose the chair so they pressured the administration to postpone the floor test. We will meet chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in this regard,” he said.

Weapons recovered outside panchayat bhawan

Rohtak police recovered five weapons from an SUV parked outside the panchayat bhawan, where the floor test was to be held.

Arya Nagar station house officer Roshan Lal said, “We are confirming whether the weapons are licensed or not. We have also seized the SUV. Three youths have been rounded up and we are probing the entire matter. The floor test for zila parishad chairperson will be held on October 26,” the SHO added.

Manju Hooda, meanwhile, said some people were trying to remove her from the zila parishad chairperson’s post through unethical means. “The seized weapons belong to the rival group. Police should take strict action against the miscreants who were trying to create fear in the minds of people. My life is under threat and police should provide me adequate security,” she said.

On Monday, a case had been registered against Manju Hooda, her husband and their aides for allegedly abducting the 15-year-old son of a zila parishad member from Ismaila village. The member had alleged that her son was abducted at the behest of Rajesh Sarkari, Manju Hooda’s husband, to mount pressure on her to vote in favour of Hooda during the floor test.