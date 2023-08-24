Roof collapse:Last goodbye: Family, colleagues bid tearful adieu to SST teacher

The mortal remains of Ravinder Kaur, a Social Studies (SST) teacher at Government Senior Secondary School in Baddowal who died after the roof of the staff room collapsed, was on Thursday consigned to flames. Family and friends of the deceased teacher, Ravinder Kaur, during her funeral in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

Family, friends and colleagues along with Dimple Madaan, district education officer (DEO, secondary) gathered at the cremation ground in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to bid final adieu to their beloved teacher.

Mandeep Singh, Kaur’s husband, and their teenaged son lit the pyre. Colleagues of the deceased stood numb with moist eyes were trying to come to terms with the loss of a supportive and down-to-earth teacher person, who was deeply committed to her work.

Having been transferred to the school just a few months ago in June, Kaur quickly integrated herself with both the staff and students, becoming a favorite figure among them.

Her dedication towards her work earned her admiration from not only her colleagues but also the villagers in the surrounding areas.

Gurmukh Singh, an auto driver who often ferried students to and from school, expressed his admiration for Kaur’s commitment and stated that she had quickly become a familiar face to all.

DEO Madaan said that her Kaur’s dedication and passion for teaching will remain engraved in the hearts of those she touched during her brief but impactful time at the school.

The postmortem report conducted at the civil hospital in Ludhiana revealed that Kaur had suffered multiple injuries, including a fatal head injury. The doctors also noted that her windpipe was obstructed with soil.

Kaur was reportedly extracted from under the debris nearly an hour after the incident. Three other teachers - Narinderjeet Kaur, Sukhjeet Kaur, and Indu Rani - were also injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals, where their condition is described as stable.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for proper maintenance and safety measures in educational institutions. The authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the roof collapse.