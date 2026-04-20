...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ropar’s Teghbir Singh becomes youngest to complete Annapurna circuit

Teghbir Singh, at seven years and six months, has become the youngest to complete the circuit, which is over 235 km in length, said his father

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:52 am IST
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
Advertisement

Teghbir Singh, a seven-year-old from Ropar, scaled the Thorong La, the highest point on the Annapurna Circuit, situated over 17,769 ft (5416 m), in Nepal on Saturday.

Tegbir Singh poses for a picture with his father, Sukhinderdeep Singh, after completing the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal on Saturday. (HT)

According to his father, Sukhinderdeep Singh, who is working as an administrator at a hospital in Ropar, with this Teghbir at seven years and six months has become the youngest to complete the circuit, which is over 235 km in length.

Confirming the development, Amrit Sapkota, executive director of Himalayan Social Journey (HSJ), said, “Teghbir will be handed over the certificate of the achievement on Monday evening in Kathmandu after he gets back to the city.” The HSJ is the trekking agency recognised by the Nepal government.

The previous world record holder was Ivan Krushkov from Dubai, who scaled the pass in April 2025 at the age of seven years 10 months.

Teghbir, a class 3 student at Shiwalik Public School in Ropar, began his circuit walk on April 11 and reached the Thorong La on Saturday.

Sukhinderdeep said Teghbir started preparing for the trek almost six months ago. “He was trained by Bikramjit Singh Ghuman, a retired coach, who helped him with exercises to increase cardiovascular health and lung capacity to deal with altitude sickness,” he said.

Teghbir’s mother, Dr Manpreet Kaur, a gynaecologist, said the father-son duo is expected to return to Kathmandu on April 20, completing his downward trail. The duo is slated to be back home on April 22.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ropar’s Teghbir Singh becomes youngest to complete Annapurna circuit
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ropar’s Teghbir Singh becomes youngest to complete Annapurna circuit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.