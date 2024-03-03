 Row erupts over cabinet minister Balkar’s son’s appointment at Punjab Technical University - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Row erupts over cabinet minister Balkar’s son’s appointment at Punjab Technical University

Row erupts over cabinet minister Balkar’s son’s appointment at Punjab Technical University

ByNavrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
Mar 03, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The Punjab Technical University appointed Shishobitveer, 27, as a manager on a contract basis for six months on a consolidated salary of ₹50,000 on October 10 last year.

A row has erupted over the appointment of Kartarpur MLA and cabinet minister Balkar Singh’s son as manager in Kapurthala-based IK Gujral Punjab Technical University’s business incubation centre. Balkar is the local government and Parliamentary affairs department minister in the Aam Aadami Party (AAP) government in the state.

Punjab Technical University. (File Photo)
Punjab Technical University. (File Photo)

Raising questions over the appointment Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira on Saturday filed a written complaint with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the chancellor of the university and demanded cancellation of Shishobitveer’s appointment and a probe into the matter.

In a letter to Punjab governor, Khaira alleged that the university had made this appointment flouting all rules and regulations. “No advertisement was issued in the newspaper regarding the said post. Furthermore, a walk-in interview was called for on October 5, 2023, and no candidate except Shishobitveer Singh appeared for the interview,” he alleged. Balkar refused to comment on the issue saying that it is unnecessarily being racked up by the Bholath MLA.

PTU vice-chancellor Susheel Mittal said the issue is being unnecessarily politicised and no norms have been flouted.

“The appointment has been made well within the powers and authority of the vice-chancellor. The V-C can make an appointment on a contract basis for six months, which may be extendable based on the performance of the said candidate. The mandatory 3-member committee including an expert was set up. The committee conducted the interview following which he was selected for the post of manager in the business incubation centre, which has been set for start-up purposes,” Mittal said.

    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

