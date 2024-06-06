Row over PGIMER’s dean (academics) post: Ministry says its nod ‘not taken’ before giving addl charge to Dr Naresh Panda

The director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has assigned additional charge of dean (academics) to Dr Naresh Panda, professor and head of the ENT department, PGIMER, without obtaining any approval from the president of the institute’(Union minister of health and family welfare), stated the Ministry of Health in a reply submitted before the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). A row over seniority had emerged in April 2023 following vacation of the post. The dean academics post is always held by the senior-most faculty member. (HT File)

A row over seniority had emerged in April 2023 following vacation of the post. The dean academics post is always held by the senior-most faculty member.

Dr Surjit Singh, professor and head of paediatric medicine department, was to take over from professor Rakesh Sehgal, former (dean academic), with effect from April 1, 2023. However, on April 24 this year, Dr Panda was named the officiating dean (academic), ignoring Singh’s claim of seniority.

Union ministry of health and family welfare had filed this reply on a notice issued by CAT on an application filed by Professor Naresh Panda currently holding officiating charge of dean academics, PGI.

The health ministry stated that “it is pertinent to highlight that at the time the post fell vacant, Dr Surjit Singh was the senior-most professor.”

In July 27, 2023, following examination by a high-powered committee, headed by a retired faculty member of PGIMER, Prof D Behera had circulated an updated provisional seniority list of senior professors. According to this updated list, Dr Panda was on top and Dr Surjit was on fourth place. In a similar list released by PGIMER in 2022, Dr Surjit was the senior most.

The ministry in its reply stated that the issue of seniority of senior professor as decided by ‘committee’ headed Prof D Behera has not attained finality as Dr Surjit Singh has represented against the same in an appeal addressed to President of PGIMER.

On March 8, the Union ministry of health had notified appointment of Dr Surjit Singh, professor and head of paediatric medicine department, as dean (academics) in place of Dr Panda.

Thereon, Dr Panda approached CAT, challenging the ministry’s order with the argument that he was the senior-most professor and Dr Singh was lower in the seniority list.

On March 11, acting on the plea from Dr Panda, CAT passed the order restraining PGIMER from receiving the joining report of Dr Singh as dean (academic).

On March 19, Dr Singh had moved CAT seeking vacation of stay of March 11 order. Later, CAT ordered that Dr Panda, will continue to hold the officiating charge of dean (academics) till May 7, the next date of hearing and the order continued after two adjournments.

The ministry termed the initial charge allocation of officiating dean as ‘irregular’. Notably, Dr Panda is retiring this month.

The health ministry further noted that Dr Panda has not represented the matter regarding the appointment of Dean through proper channel.

Dr Panda had not approached the Director and President of the institute with his grievance and has directly filed application in the CAT, added ministry.

As per the PGIMER rules regarding ‘appointment of dean’, seniority is not the only criteria to be considered, suitability and other relevant factors have also to be taken in consideration, added ministry in its reply.

Ministry further stated that President of the PGI governing body is not bound by the recommendation of the PGIMER Director. The ministry also stated that claims of Prof Panda regarding seniority are misleading and incorrect.

In May 2023, Dr Surjit, a former officiating director of the institute, had written to the Union health minister, accusing PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal of making “mala fide attempts” to keep him away from the dean academic post. However, Dr Lal denied the allegations.

The matter is listed for further consideration on July 3, 2024. Till then Dr Panda will hold the charge.

Attempts were made to get comment of Dr Vivek Lal, Director PGI, on but he remained unavailable.