Will explore possibilities to build alliance with BJP in Haryana: Athawale

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment and president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale, said his party will try to form an alliance with the ruling BJP for Haryana’s assembly elections in 2024. (PTI file)

“The RPI will try to form an alliance on four to five seats with the BJP to contest Haryana assembly elections, but if we fail to build an alliance, the RPI may field its candidates on some seats and support the saffron party on the remaining seats,” he said during his visit to Karnal.

“We are working to strengthen the party (RPI) in the state. We held a meeting of the party workers and discussed the expansion plans to reach out to farmers, labourers and backward classes,” he added.

On the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, the minister said everybody has a right to protest, but the allegations are being investigated.