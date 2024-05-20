1,000 monthly promise for women to be fulfilled soon: CM

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government was working to fulfill its last guarantee of providing ₹1,000 per month to women. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a rallly while campaigninig for Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

Holding a roadshow in support of party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi in different parts of the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, he said the promise would be fulfilled soon as the Punjab government would be saving ₹7,000 crores by resorting to electricity generation from canal water besides crop diversification. The money would be spent to fulfil the promise, he said.

He said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal would arrive in Punjab again soon. “After arresting Kejriwal, the BJP thought it will finish the party but AAP can’t be stopped or intimidated,” said Mann.

“I talk about my election campaign to Kejriwal daily and I share videos of people raising slogans. Your enthusiasm shows there is no doubt that AAP will register a resounding victory in Ludhiana,” the CM said.

Mann further added that amid the scorching heat, the government had announced summer holidays 10 days early. The CM advised the children not to spend too much time playing and focus on studies too.

According to the CM, he wants to make Ludhiana a beautiful city as he has development plans for this area. “We will make Ludhiana the Manchester of Punjab in true sense,” he said, adding that he wanted to create a congenial atmosphere wherein industrialists not only come to Ludhiana, but also inspire others to do so.