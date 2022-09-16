55 lakh worth gold seized from SpiceJet employee at Amritsar airport

The officials of Customs have arrested an employee of SpiceJet airline with the recovery of 1050 grams of gold valuing ₹54.70 lakh from his possession at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International airport in Amritsar. The officials said as per their preliminary investigation, the gold was smuggled in a flight that landed at Amritsar from Dubai during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A spokesperson of the Customs said, “An employee of SpiceJet airlines, who came down from aerobridge stairs after entering flight number SG56 from Dubai to Amritsar was intercepted by our officers at the airport at around 4:20 am. During checking, two packets wrapped in black adhesive tape were found in his possession. Nine gold biscuits weighing 1050 grams valuing ₹54,70,500 were found concealed in those packets.”

He further said, “On further interrogation, the accused admitted that the gold was collected from under a seat which was left there by an international passenger. The airline employee disclosed that he was smuggling gold by same modus operandi for last three months .The employee has been arrested.

Customs department is carrying out searches in the case. Further investigation is underway to nab other persons involved in this ring, the spokesperson said.

