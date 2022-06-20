RS member Sahney’s NGO to evacuate 160 Afghan Sikhs
Chandigarh : AAP Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and philanthropist Vikramjit Sahney on Sunday said that his NGO – Sun Foundation – will evacuate 160 Sikhs stranded in Afghanistan, even as the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) decided to grant 111 e-emergency visas to Afghan Sikhs and 49 more are under process.
“We would be able to bring them within this week to India,” said Sahney, adding 450 evacuations have been arranged by the foundation since March 2020 when the trouble started in Afghanistan.
“In the past, we had sent charted flights and also paid for the travel expenses. On reaching India, these families are being rehabilitated under the ‘My family, my responsibility’ programme run by the Sun Foundation under which we support them with housing, medical and living expenses,” he added.
Sahney also offered to restore Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, which was damaged following blasts by the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group, on Saturday. Two persons, including a Sikh man, was killed in the attack.
Sahney, who is also the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, said that the NGO he runs was in touch with ministry of external affairs for expediting issuance of visas.
“Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul has suffered more than 85% damage. It is likely that a section of Afghan Sikhs will stay back to get gurdwara repaired,” he said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics