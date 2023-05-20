R’sthan cops book Punjab AAP leader Deep Kamboj for rape

Ferozepur : Rajasthan Police on Friday booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab Kuldeep Kumar, aka Deep Kamboj, and three others for allegedly raping a Sri Ganganagar woman. Rajasthan Police on Friday booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab Kuldeep Kumar, aka Deep Kamboj, and three others for allegedly raping a Sri Ganganagar woman.

Kamboj had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls as the AAP nominee from Abohar.

A case under Sections 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping the same woman), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354(g) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Deep Kamboj and his relatives Vijay Kamboj, Smile Kamboj and Aman Kamboj at the woman police station in Sri Ganganagar, said officials.

The Fazilka police have also initiated a probe into the allegations levelled by the woman and AAP leader against each other, said officials privy to the matter.

In a complaint filed at the woman police station in Sri Ganganagar, the woman alleged that on December 14 last year, she approached Kamboj at the party office in Abohar to seek his help into an alleged fake case registered against her and her family.

“Deep Kamboj asked me to accompany him in his vehicle so that he can understand the case,” the woman alleged, adding that the AAP leader took her to a hotel in Sri Ganganagar and allegedly raped her and when she resisted, he threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman alleged that Kamboj again called her to his office at Abohar 10 days ago where the AAP leader along with Vijay, Smile and Aman threatened to upload her objectionable photos and videos on social media.

On May 16, the complainant underwent medical tests and came to know that she was pregnant. When she raised the issue with Kamboj, he allegedly called her at Abohar.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the AAP leader and his aides served her a cold drink laced with some medicine leading to miscarriage.

When contacted, Kamboj said he was a victim of honeytrap. He also took to social media to counter the charges of the woman.

“The woman was extorting money from me and when I refused, she filed a false case against me,” the AAP leader said, admitting that he was in touch with the woman for the past few months.

Fazilka SSP Avneet Kaur said the woman and Kamboj have filed complaints against each other. “A probe has been marked to DSP (investigation) and further action will be taken as per the law,” the SSP said.