RT-PCR sample collection at Luhdina civil hospital suspended for second day

RT-PCR testing at IDSP lab of Ludhiana civil hospital remained suspended for second consecutive day on Monday, after an altercation with members of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Ek Zaria on Friday.

Demanding prohibition on the entry of NGO members into the hospital, the RT-PCR lab staff went on a strike and refused to collect samples leaving visitors in a lurch. No FIR has been registered in the case yet.

Research scientist Pallavi, said, “We are not feeling safe in the hospital premises. We won’t resume work until the entry of NGO in the hospital is completely banned. We are also looking for legal action against the NGO.”

Ashish Puri, a research assistant who was beaten up by the NGO members on Friday, said, “I’m scared to return to work and collect samples. I will not resume work until complete security is provided by the police.”

Meanwhile, the police are pressing both the parties for action and called to record statement.

ASI Rajinder Singh, stationed at chowki inside civil hospital said, “FIR has not be registered yet. We have called both the parties for statement after that only further action will be initiated.

Visitors suffering inconvenience

Visitors who arrived at the civil hospital to give samples for RT-PCR tests were a harried lot in view of the strike. On an average day, the civil hospital collects approximately 70-100 RT-PCR samples.

Assistant sub-inspector seeking anonymity said, “We are keeping accused in our custody since the altercation. We have to present the medical documents in the court, but the civil hospital is not conducting RT-PCR test.”

“We are bearing the expense from our pocket to keep these accused in our custody. We also requested hospital administration to give us in written that RT-PCR is not being conducted but they refused”, added policeman.

Senior medical officer Amarjit Kaur, said, “We will resume the service soon. After the request of police to take samples of accused to be produced in the court. The team agreed to take their samples.”

The case

A research assistant at a civil hospital was beaten by members of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Ek Zaria, led by Anmol Kwatra. The assault reportedly took place around 10 am on Friday after an argument over chairs escalated into a violence, during which the hospital staff was attacked with chairs.