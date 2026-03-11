Edit Profile
    Ruckus in Punjab assembly over Cong MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s social media remarks

    AAP demands Khaira’s suspension for offensive post; Speaker rejects Congress move for counter-resolution against CM Bhagwant Mann.

    Published on: Mar 11, 2026 1:09 PM IST
    By Ravinder Vasudeva
    The Punjab assembly was adjourned for 20 minutes today following a stormy face-off between AAP and Congress legislators over Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s presence in the House.

    Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema, flanked by AAP women MLAs, interacting with the media regarding Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s comments on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
    Immediately after Question Hour, finance minister Harpal Cheema sought an unconditional apology from Khaira regarding a video shared on the MLA’s Facebook page on Tuesday. Cheema alleged the content contained derogatory remarks against women and moved for Khaira’s suspension from the House.

    The situation turned chaotic as AAP’s women MLAs, joined by other party members, rushed to the well of the House. Raising slogans against Khaira, the treasury benches stalled proceedings, insisting that he had no moral right to sit in the assembly.

    In response, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa attempted to move a condemnation resolution against chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Bajwa cited the CM’s own previous remarks about women as grounds for the motion, but Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan rejected the demand. As the shouting match between both sides intensified in the well, the Speaker adjourned the House.

    Leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with Sukhpal Singh Khaira and other Congress MLAs raising slogans against the government at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
    The confrontation was triggered by a video posted to Khaira’s Facebook account on Tuesday, which AAP leaders claim insulted the dignity of women in Punjab. While Congress has tried to equate the issue with past statements made by the chief minister, the AAP leadership has signalled it will push for disciplinary action against Khaira during the session.

    • Ravinder Vasudeva
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ravinder Vasudeva

      Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

