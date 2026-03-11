Ruckus in Punjab assembly over Cong MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s social media remarks

The Punjab assembly was adjourned for 20 minutes today following a stormy face-off between AAP and Congress legislators over Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s presence in the House. Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema, flanked by AAP women MLAs, interacting with the media regarding Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s comments on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Immediately after Question Hour, finance minister Harpal Cheema sought an unconditional apology from Khaira regarding a video shared on the MLA’s Facebook page on Tuesday. Cheema alleged the content contained derogatory remarks against women and moved for Khaira’s suspension from the House.

The situation turned chaotic as AAP’s women MLAs, joined by other party members, rushed to the well of the House. Raising slogans against Khaira, the treasury benches stalled proceedings, insisting that he had no moral right to sit in the assembly.

In response, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa attempted to move a condemnation resolution against chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Bajwa cited the CM’s own previous remarks about women as grounds for the motion, but Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan rejected the demand. As the shouting match between both sides intensified in the well, the Speaker adjourned the House.