Five youngsters held for robbing Chandigarh employee of 3 lakh

The Rupnagar police have arrested five youngsters who robbed ₹3 lakh from an employee of a Chandigarh-based cash management company at Morinda on March 21. The Rupnagar police have arrested five youngsters who robbed ₹ 3 lakh from an employee of a Chandigarh-based cash management company at Morinda on March 21. (Representational photo)

Rupnagar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said on Saturday that Gautam Wadhwa, an employee of Resident Cash Management Services Private Limited, Sector 35-D, Chandigarh, had lodged a complaint at Morinda city police station that he was going on his motorcycle to deposit ₹3,13,887 at a Canara Bank branch.

When he reached Olympic Palace in Morinda, the youngsters surrounded his motorcycle and attacked him before fleeing with the cash. They headed towards Verka Point, Morinda.

After questioning eye-witnesses and going through CCTV footage of locations in the vicinity, the police arrested accused Manveer Singh, alias Mani, Jagpal Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Karamjit Singh, alias Honey, and Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, on April 6.

SSP Soni said ₹53,000 from the looted amount and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from the accused, while their motorcycles were impounded. Their interrogation is underway.