Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Russian tourist found unconscious in McLeodganj, dies during treatment

Russian tourist found unconscious in McLeodganj, dies during treatment

ByHT Correspondent, Dharmshala
Apr 04, 2023 09:30 AM IST

No injury marks were found on the body of the deceased, who was found unconscious at McLeodganj’s main square, and exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report, police said

In the second tourist death in as many days, a Russian national died in Dharamshala on Monday. The deceased, who has been identified as 44-year-old Aleksandr Amgaev, was found unconscious at McLeodganj’s main square and died during treatment at a local hospital.

The deceased, who has been identified as 44-year-old Aleksandr Amgaev, was found unconscious at McLeodganj’s main square. (HT File)
The deceased, who has been identified as 44-year-old Aleksandr Amgaev, was found unconscious at McLeodganj’s main square. (HT File)

Kangra additional superintendent of police (ASP) Hitesh Lakhanpal said Amgaev had arrived in Dharamshala on March 29 on a tourist visa, adding that the locals informed police about a foreigner lying unconscious outside a shop in Mcleodganj. Passers-by said the man appeared to be in an inebriated state.

A police team was rushed to the spot and the man was shifted to zonal hospital, Dharamshala where he died while undergoing treatment.

No injury marks were found on the deceased’s body and exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report, police said. The deceased’s body has been kept in the mortuary.

The Union ministry of external affairs was informed about the incident.

Notably, a British tourist had on Sunday died of electrocution at Chamba district’s Banikhet. He had come in contact with a live wire while taking photographs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death tourist tourist visa chamba district dharamshala mcleodganj kangra electrocution + 6 more
death tourist tourist visa chamba district dharamshala mcleodganj kangra electrocution + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out