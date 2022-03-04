Russia-Ukraine conflict: IDPD takes out peaceful demonstration in Ludhiana, urges for peace
Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) on Thursday took out a peaceful protest near Bharat Nagar Chowk to Mini Secretariat reiterating that the war must end immediately, the military operation by the Russians should cease and dialogue be resumed between Russia and Ukraine.
In the demonstration held here, members of IDPD said any escalation could lead to use of the nuclear weapons, which would be catastrophic.
“For lasting peace, it is important that USA and NATO stop meddling in others’ affairs. The NATO should be dismantled. The nuclear weapons should be abolished immediately from the earth and all the nuclear weapon-possessing countries should join the UN Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The UNO should play an effective role in this process,” they said.
The speakers expressed deep grief at the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa in Ukraine, in the shelling by the Russian army. Still thousands of students are stranded in Ukraine who need to be evacuated immediately.
Speakers present at the demonstration expressed anguish over Indian government’s delay in the evacuation process.
Prominent among those who addressed include Arun Mitra, Amar Jeet Kaur, Gagandeep Singh, Param Saini, Monika Dhawan, MS Bhatia, professor Jagmohan Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gulzar Pandher, Shakti Prabhakar. Progressive Writer’s Association, Punjab, Ludhiana unit, also participated in the event.
