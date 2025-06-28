Sacked DSP Gursher Sandhu, mother booked in assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a fresh case against dismissed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu and his mother, Sukhwant Kaur, for amassing disproportionate assets. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a fresh case against dismissed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu and his mother, Sukhwant Kaur, for amassing disproportionate assets. (HT File)

The investigation revealed that Gursher spent approximately ₹2.59 crore over a span of three years, while his official income was only ₹26 lakh. The case has been registered by the Mohali Flying Squad team, intensifying the ongoing corruption probe against the former police officer.

Sandhu, a former DSP with a reputation as an encounter specialist in the Mohali Police, was dismissed from service in October 2024 following a fraud and forgery case registered at the State Operation Cell, Phase 4, Mohali. His anticipatory bail plea in that case was rejected by a local court in January this year. Since then, he has been untraceable, and sources suggest that he may have fled abroad to evade arrest.

The Vigilance Bureau is actively conducting raids to locate him, while further investigations into his financial dealings are underway.

Among the serious allegations against Sandhu is the purchase of disputed land at low prices and reselling it at inflated rates, as well as extorting money through false complaints filed by his associates. The turning point came when a victim of such extortion approached the Punjab and Haryana high court. Acting on the high court’s directive, an FIR was lodged against Sandhu under Sections 419, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Another major charge against Sandhu is his alleged involvement in facilitating a controversial interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The interview, aired on a private news channel, was reportedly recorded at the CIA Staff Office in Kharar. At the time, Sandhu was serving as DSP (investigation) in Mohali and frequently operated out of the CIA Kharar office.

Following a public outcry and the HC’s intervention, the Punjab government dismissed Sandhu and suspended seven police officials involved in the case.