Sacked Punjab health minister Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody on graft charges.
On May 25, Dr Singla, along with his OSD Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on corruption charges after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding a 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department.
Both were produced before the Mohali court after their three-day police remand ended on Friday. Singla’s OSD, too, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 10. The former health minister has now been sent to the Ropar jail. The next date of hearing is June 10.
The court also allowed the police to take Singla’s voice samples, which will be matched with the mobile phone recordings made by the complainant, Rajinder Singh, superintending engineer, posted on deputation in the Punjab Health Systems Corporation.
The investigating officer said that the police have searched room number 203 in Punjab Bhawan, where Singla and his OSD allegedly demanded commission, and some documents related to the case have been seized. The police have procured the CDRs and CCTV footage of the room.
After appearing in the court, Singla told reporters that he has full faith in his party and the judiciary and he will come out clean.
In the FIR, the complainant, Rajinder Singh, stated that in April, Pardeep Kumar asked him to give 2% as commission, i.e. ₹1.16 crore, from the total amount of ₹58 crore, which included ₹41 crore as allotment of construction works and ₹17 crore as payments to contractors.
When the official pleaded against it, the OSD allegedly threatened to destroy his career. Later on May 20, the OSD again asked him to give ₹10 lakh as settlement money and 1% as commission from all projects to the minister in future. To save himself from mental harassment, Rajinder Singh offered ₹5 lakh, stated the FIR.
On May 23, the OSD called the complainant to the secretariat to meet him and the minister and hand over the money. It was then that the official recorded the conversation and handed over the audio clip to his seniors, which then reached the CM.
A case under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Singla and his OSD at the Phase 8 police station in Mohali.
Amritsar-Kolkata corridor: Two sarpanches, JE among 17 booked for embezzlement of panchayat funds
The Punjab vigilance bureau has booked 17 persons and 10 firms for misappropriation of panchayat funds received for the acquisition of land in five villages of Patiala district for the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project. The VB said the accused embezzled compensation amount received for the purchase of over 1,100 acres of land at Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages, falling under the Ghanaur assembly segment in Rajpura tehsil of the district.
Patna judge issues warrant to arrest Magadh University V-C Rajendra Prasad
A special vigilance court in Patna on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad who has been on medical leave after the state's special vigilance unit carried out searches at his office and Gorakhpur residence in connection with a corruption case in November last year.
NGT petitioned to save water bodies in Aurangabad Khalsa area
Lucknow Omaxe City Residents and Allottees Association has filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal pleading against encroachment of water bodies like lakes and natural drains at an alarming pace near the Aurangabad Khalsa area. LORAA has demanded the mapping of ponds and a report on anti-encroachment projects initiated by the government for water conservation. The residents' welfare society has blamed the land mafia for rapidly bridging ponds.
Karnal man gets life imprisonment for doctor’s murder
A district court on Friday sentenced a man with life imprisonment convicting him of murder of a senior doctor and former president of the Indian Medical Association. However, two accused were acquitted by the court of the district and sessions judge Chandra Shekhar as police failed to prove their involvement in the case. As per police interrogation, Pawan Kumar, of RK Puram in Karnal was an employee at Dr Gupta's Amritdhara Hospital.
Controversy erupts over visit of psychologist at MDU
A controversy has erupted over the visit of psychologist Anil Pannikkar, of Hisar, to deliver a lecture on 'How to study and live life' at Maharshi Dayanand University's economics department on Sunday. MDU teachers' association president Vikas Siwach said the psychologist had filed multiple complaints against former V-C BK Punia and a dozen other employees. “Vikas Siwach had threatened me publicly. I request you to file a case against him,” Pannikkar added.
